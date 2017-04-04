Great Falls Public Library to host "Wordmeister" - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Great Falls Public Library to host "Wordmeister"

Posted: Updated:

Join the Great Falls Public Library in it's annual "Wordmeister" event, on Thursday, April 6th. The night kicks off at 7:00pm at the library, and will feature several teams playing a "jeopardy-like" game, working to identify definitions to randomly-selected words.

Jude Smith, with GFPL, says in the beginning the night consisted mostly of participants. But now, Smith says visitors and residents from all over the community come to watch, have a good time, and maybe learn a little in the process. 

Also happening at the Great Falls Public Library: the Friends of the Library are looking for donations for the upcoming annual book sale, which will be taking place in May. This Saturday, April 8th, from 10:00am-2:00pm, people can drop off donated books, CD's, DVD's, etc., to be sold at the biggest book sale of the year. 

For more information on the events, as well as the rules and regulations surrounding donated items, call the GFPL at 406-453-0349 or visit their website

