St. Germain is still missing

We continue to follow the ongoing investigation surrounding the disappearance of a local teenager.

As we first brought you Tuesday, a Missing Endangered Persons Alert was canceled after authorities located 12-year-old Aidan Kaasa in Missoula.

While there is no active MEPA - the search continues for 14-year-old Storm St. Germain.

We spoke with the Department of Justice as well as her family. We asked the Department of Justice why they canceled the alert when Storm is still missing.

They said it's policy to cancel MEPAs' after 24 hours if there's no new information . However the person will remain on the missing person list and that's the case for Storm St. Germain.

It took nearly 24 hours for Storm to appear on a MEPA notice due to her history as a runaway.

KFBB spoke to Sargent Travis Welsh with the Missoula Police Department he said they believe St. Germain may still be in the Missoula area.

However, this news comes as little comfort to storm's mom Victoria Christianson and her grandmother Donna Stump.

"She left my daughters house untraceable now nothing absolutely nothing shes not talking to any of her friends nothing.... It's almost like shes just gone... So that's when i went back up to the sheriffs and said shes missing,"said Christianson.

Their biggest concern is what may happen to her if she's taken over state lines.

"It just scares me, what they want to do to these girls in Washington. That's my biggest fear," said Stump.

Both the women say they love her very much and just want her to come home safely.

"Worry everyday, cry everyday, shes young and these boys are taking advantage of her these older boys," said Christianson.

" I don't know if they know how old she is or not,"said Stump.

" They have to," said Christianson.

We spoke with the Missoula Police Department they said 18 year old Austin Adams in is custody and has been charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Misdemeanor Theft. and Obstructing police.

As for Storm, there have been reported sightings in the Missoula area but right now shes still missing.

Any one with information is asked your local authorities.