Racing to raise funds

One local boy is taking the joy of racing cars to the next level. And in the process he's also giving back to others who are bound to their hospital rooms.

12 year old Luc Swensson is not only a young entrepreneur, but he's also a child on a mission to raise funds. Right now, he's selling t-shirts and racing his car at speeds up to 60 miles per hour to aid in the battle against cancer.

Swensson said it's his family, and mostly his grandfather who passed away last year, that keeps him going back to the race track.

" Every lap I run has money that goes to St.Judes and all signatures on the back of my car are to stop bullying. And the stickers are for all different cancers and people we know," said Swensson.

Swensson said his inspiration comes from others he knows who have also raised money for St. Jude's. He said supporting those who need is something he's proud to do.