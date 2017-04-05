UGF Argos Men's Lacrosse Looking To Win Out Season

This past weekend, the University of Great Falls men's lacrosse team split wins at the fourth annual Copper Cup. Despite losing one in-conference Pacific Northwest League matchup. The Argos took down Montana State, a program that was ranked No. 8 now No. 11 in the Men's Collegiate Lacrosse Association Division Two Top 25 Coaches Poll. The Argos are technically ranked No. 30 in the MCLA, just five sports down into the receiving votes category. Right now, UGF is focused on winning the remaining in-conference games in order to get a playoff sports in the Pacific Northwest Collegiate Lacrosse League Division II championships at the end of the month. In order to do that, the team is focusing on playing together.

"We are one. That's one of our mottos as a team. That's brings everyone together and no one is left behind. Everyone stay on the same page. We're brothers. We're a big giant family," said junior attackmen Josh Smith.

"We just want to keep rising and keep pushing and not get too big of a head and keep humble and try to win the rest of our games and get to the playoffs," said sophomore defender Chase Clark.

The Argos have four games left during the regular season, but two out of the four are in-conference PNCLL games.