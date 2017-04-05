CMR Track Team Finding its Groove

The weather held up Tuesday afternoon as the C.M. Russell track and field team had its second meet of this season, this time, against rival Capital High.

Early in the season it's tough to have every member of the team in a solidified spot, but the Rustlers felt they did a pretty good job of competing.

Junior sprinter Damien Nelson said he's pleased with where the team is at this point in the season as a number of CMR's athletes finished tops in their respective events.

Although on an individual level finishing at the top of an event is satisfying, in order to get the team more points and as many people to the state meet as possible it'll be up to those same top finishers to bring everyone else up to speed.

"For those varsity people who stepped up [Tuesday] I was proud to see some of them just take control over what was going on and not be worried about anything," Nelson said.

Head coach Mike Henneberg added "we have some top line kids who are very experienced. But we also have some kids who this is their first rodeo. So their experience of managing competition and meets is important and really that's hard to teach until [they] go out and do it."

CMR's next meet is this Friday against Glacier High School. The event is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. at Great Falls' Memorial Stadium.