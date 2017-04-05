Carroll softball faces longest road trip of season

The Carroll softball team will play their next eight games on the road, which is the longest stretch on their schedule between home games.

On April 7, the Saints play the Oregon Institute of Technology for a four-game series, only the first two games count toward the team's Cascade Conference win-loss record.

Then, Carroll visits Kirkland, Wash. for a four-game series with Northwest University. Like the series against OIT, only the first two games will count toward the conference standings.

The Saints return home on April 21 for a two-day, four-game set against Southern Oregon University.

Currently, the Saints are 7-5 in conference play and 10-9 overall.