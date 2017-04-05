Great Falls Museums Consortium holds "Sunday Sampler" - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Great Falls Museums Consortium holds "Sunday Sampler"

Posted: Updated:

The Great Falls Museums Consortium is hosting it's 17th Annual "Sunday Sampler" on Sunday, April 9th. 

From noon-5:00pm, 10 different museums all around Great Falls will be open and totally free to the public. Organizer Eileen Laskowski says not only is it a great way for families to spend some time learning together, but it's an opportunity to experience the Electric City's museums that some may have never visited.

In addition to the free admission, there will also be a scavenger hunt. All you have to do is visit three different museums (of your choice), correctly answer the question at each museum, and drop off your form at the last museum you visit. You can pick up a form with the questions and directions at the museums, or download it here. Participating will automatically enter you to win one of ten great prizes.

If you aren't into trivia, no worries! Snap a selfie, post to Facebook (remember to change your privacy settings to public), and use the hashtag #sundaysamplerselfie. This will also get you entered. 

The following museums will be participating:

Children's Museum of Montana

C.M. Russell Museum

First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park

Galerie Trinitas at the University of Great Falls

\Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail Interpretive Center

Malmstrom Air Force Base Museum

Montana Museum of Railroad History

Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art

The History Museum

The Ursuline Centre

For more information on how to participate, visit the Great Falls Museums Consortium website

  Community Spotlight

    Community spotlight is a live feature during our 5 p.m. Newscast that highlights events and activities open to the general public in central Montana. The segment is filmed Monday-Friday and is a 1-hour commitment, for a live interview in the KFBB studios. 

