Local firefighters want answers

Many stresses come with being a firefighter. In addition to risking their lives, they’re exposed to chemicals found in firefighting environments.

Local firefighters believed Senate Bill 72, the presumptive health bill would pass. Providing them compensation for lung diseases they may have developed on the job. The bill originally passed the senate with a 33-14. But currently it’s been tabled.

Wednesday night over 50 firefighters and supporters met Republican Representative Jeremy Trebas at Benefis, who was there to explain why lawmakers came to their decision.

Trebas’s main concern in voting against the bill was funding. Where will the money come from, and when will it run out.

He’s also concerned about the liability and how can they prove when a person may have developed cancer through firefighting. He and other officials believe it’s too hard to tell.

Firefighter Dave Van Son countered saying “this isn’t a cancer bill, but rather a presumptive health care bill that deals with lung diseases.”