Student Athlete of the Week: Great Falls Central's Bre Cook

"She's one of those girls where she's your go-to girl," said softball coach Eric Vincent.

Whether she's in the outfield or doing one of her many community service projects, Mustang Bre Cook goes all in. Her motivation began at a summer camp just last year.

"After we ended there, they encouraged us to do 100 hours of service," Cook said. "After 8 months, I got my hundred hours and I wanted to keep going."

Giving back comes naturally for Bre. One of her favorite programs she's involved in:

"Big Brothers, Big Sisters," Cook said. "So once a week I'll go over and work with - I have a little kindergarten girl. I also do a lot through my church."

The Mustang left fielder teaches vacation Bible School, volunteers at the local rescue mission, and gives back through National Honor Society and Key Club.

"I've really used her as motivation that I can do it. I can get through it," said junior shortstop Sara Tarum. "I can get my service hours in and my homework done and all my sports stuff done."

"She's an incredible leader. She's mature beyond her years," added Coach Vincent. "There's no telling what she's going to accomplish."

While it may seem like an ambitious goal to accomplish so much, Bre says enjoying what you do makes all the hard work worth it.

"It's a lot easier to find time to volunteer if you find something you love because you're really passionate about it and you want to help," Cook said.