Bringing bison back

Over the last eight years, the Blackfeet tribe has been working on reintroducing bison to federal lands outside of the reservation. Yesterday, the tribe met for the third time this year with other state agencies to start planning.

Tribal Chairman Harry Barns said one of the main reasons the tribe wants free roaming buffalo, is because of traditional beliefs.

He said it's time to help the buffalo thrive on the land.

Ervin Carlson, Director of the Bison Program, says there is no threat to surrounding livestock.

"They've been tested and they've been through a risk assessment and that's how they came into the Us and Montana so easily so I don't for see any type of quarantine," said Carlson.

Right now, the tribe is still in the planning stages and working with Glacier National Park, and the Montana Fish and Wildlife department. Barns said that the tribe is looking forward to this next step in helping the buffalo herd grow.