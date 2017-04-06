How addictions affect the family - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

How addictions affect the family

Posted: Updated:
By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
Addictions, no matter what they are affect every family differently.
This week, as part of the "No More Violence" campaign at Great Falls College MSU, a panel made up of people who struggled with addictions, law enforcement, and even a district court judge shared their experiences on the matter.


One of the main points is that treatment can't used to  combat  addiction. The person must be committed to recovery. Andrea Fischer is one of the organizers.  And said if they aren't ready, the cycle will continue to go on until they are ready. 

"Now that we're doing more research about it, now that the field of addiction medicine is growing we're seeing that this is a disease. it's a disease that affects the persons brain and i think that viewing it with that lens is really important to fixing the problem."


She said she hopes people understand how much addiction affects not only families of addicts, but our entire community. Adding  will it take everyone to fix it. She said changing our approach to the way addicts are treated can make all the difference in getting them help.

