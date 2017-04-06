MANG finishes $12M aircraft maintenance project

Great Falls - A $12 million aircraft maintenance project at the Montana Air National Guard (MANG) in Great Falls is now finished, and this means that some airplane maintenance workers will no longer be fixing planes outside during the cold winter months.

The multi-million dollar project included the addition of a new hangar and upgrades to an adjacent one built in the 1950s. Before the project wrapped up, workers were fixing aircrafts like the C 130 Hercules outside.Colonel Buel Dickson with MANG says working in the cold was slowing down the repair process. With construction complete, not only will the workers be able to keep warm on the job, but it will also go a long way toward MANG's mission as well.

"Another way it will help out is in the winter time for weather, cold weather and that kind of stuff, if we have to leave the next day, we can get an airplane inside so we don't have to de-ice it. That saves a lot of taxpayer money out there as well," said Dickson.

Dickson says maintenance inside the hangars will include things like fuel cell work, pulling the props off the planes, taking the entire tail section off the aircrafts if needed, and also replacing rudders.