Nurse turned restaurant owner likes CPR training idea for employees

By Ty Hawkins, Anchor/Reporter
Last Sunday a Colorado man died at Voodoo Donuts after choking on donuts. Which cause many to wonder if CPR training is required for food service employees. 

Currently 13 states have laws requiring restaurant employees to have some sort of CPR training.

However, Montana is not among them. One former nurse turned restaurant owner in Great Falls feels the training should be necessary for food service employees in Montana is a great idea.

“Absolutely. CPR is so readily available and easy to learn. It would be a shame if it weren’t a requirement,” Roadhouse Diner Owner Tara Beam said.

Beam was a nurse for over fifteen years before her and husband Jason opened the Roadhouse Diner. In their two years of business, they’ve been fortunate to never have a problem. With her experience in the medical field, she feels comfortable handling a choking situation if one eve came up. She also has two waitresses on staff who are CPR certified.

“The faster you can take care of a problem, the better the outcome.”

