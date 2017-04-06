Air quality still a problem for Montana

The Environment Montana Research and Policy Center released a report saying air pollution remains a major threat to Montanan's health.

"Many areas around the state are routinely exposed to unsafe air quality conditions for significant periods of time throughout the year," Environment Montana Director Sky Borden said.

The report comes during National Public Health week, and gives the most current view of the air pollution problem in Montana communities. Borden says Montana's air is cleaner that it was 30 years ago, but the air pollution continues to be a major threat.

The report also says five cities and six counties had unhealthy levels of air pollution on at least 17 days during 2015. Butte, Helena and Kali spell had more than 75 unhealthy air quality days.

Borden says Lincoln and Ravalli counties ranked among the top-ten worst rural counties in the nation in terms of particulate matter pollution.



