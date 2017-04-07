Friends of NRA host annual Banquet Dinner and Auction - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Friends of NRA host annual Banquet Dinner and Auction

Posted: Updated:

Join Friends of NRA at their annual Banquet Dinner and Auction on Saturday, April 8th. Doors open at 5:00pm, festivities are expected to last until 11:00pm.

According to member Randy Knowles, the night feels more like a "circus" than a prime rib dinner and auction. He says there is something for everyone, with over 40 guns being auctioned off throughout the night. There are also several silent auctions meant exclusively for women and children, meaning a higher chance of winning!

All proceeds are awarded through grants to support shooting sports programs like youth education and range development. 

Tickets are $40/adult, $25/children. The event will take place at the Montana Expo Park fairgrounds. 

Purchase your tickets online here, or visit Big Bear, Mitchell Supply, Straight Shooters, and Highwood Creek Outfitters. 

