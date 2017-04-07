As temps rise, number of incidents follow

With spring here and warmer temps on their way, the grass will turn green, the sun will come out, and, unfortunately, criminals will also get a bit busier.



Sergeant Jim Wells with the Great Falls Police Department says it's typical for the number of incidents to increase along with the temperatures; although, that trend is a bit more complicated than in year's past.

He says 20 years ago, there was a noticeable increase between winter and spring. But now, thanks to what he identifies as "self-credited" calls, things are steadier over the course of the year.

For example, new laws and programs, and new ways of filing and tracking reports, have overall upped the number of incidents on paper.



"When cell phone use became a violation... obviously there's an increase, because it's another law, if you will, that we had to enforce. So we bumped up some numbers then," says Wells.

Last year, GFPD logged over 42,000 incidents. In 2015, that number was just over 38,000. But go back to 2011, and there were over 46,000.

Wells says it will take another few years of steady approach before they can more accurately track how incident-trends are changing over time.