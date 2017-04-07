As temps rise, number of incidents follow - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

As temps rise, number of incidents follow

Posted: Updated:

With spring here and warmer temps on their way, the grass will turn green, the sun will come out, and, unfortunately, criminals will also get a bit busier. 


Sergeant Jim Wells with the Great Falls Police Department says it's typical for the number of incidents to increase along with the temperatures; although, that trend is a bit more complicated than in year's past. 

He says 20 years ago, there was a noticeable increase between winter and spring. But now, thanks to what he identifies as "self-credited" calls, things are steadier over the course of the year. 

For example, new laws and programs, and new ways of filing and tracking reports, have overall upped the number of incidents on paper. 


"When cell phone use became a violation... obviously there's an increase, because it's another law, if you will, that we had to enforce. So we bumped up some numbers then," says Wells.

Last year, GFPD logged over 42,000 incidents. In 2015, that number was just over 38,000. But go back to 2011, and there were over 46,000.

Wells says it will take another few years of steady approach before they can more accurately track how incident-trends are changing over time. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Lincoln man captures gap in earth from earthquake

    Lincoln man captures gap in earth from earthquake

    Friday, July 7 2017 11:34 AM EDT2017-07-07 15:34:09 GMT

    LINCOLN- A woman in Lincoln sent over ABC FOX Montana these photos of the area near where the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Montana on Thursday morning. 

    LINCOLN- A woman in Lincoln sent over ABC FOX Montana these photos of the area near where the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Montana on Thursday morning. 

  • WILDFIRE ALERT: Multiple Fires Burning Near Omak

    WILDFIRE ALERT: Multiple Fires Burning Near Omak

    Thursday, June 13 2013 6:22 PM EDT2013-06-13 22:22:09 GMT
    OMAK, Wash. - A total of 5 fires broke out near Omak on Thursday afternoon. The fire that's the biggest is just north of Omak and has charred at least 20 to 30 acres.
    OMAK, Wash. - A total of 5 fires broke out near Omak on Thursday afternoon. The fire that's the biggest is just north of Omak and has charred at least 20 to 30 acres.

  • 2017 Montana Military Open House: "Flight Over the Falls"

    2017 Montana Military Open House: "Flight Over the Falls"

    Thursday, July 6 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-07-07 03:45:01 GMT

    Join Montana’s finest as they celebrate the 2017 Montana Military Open House “Flight Over the Falls.” This year’s event will take place on July 22nd and 23rd, gates open at 9:30 A.M. and the days last until 6:00 P.M. at the Great Falls International Airport. The event is completely free and open to the public. It will feature several different displays, including the U.S. Air Force Thunderbird, U.S. Navy F-18 TAC Demo, Wings of Blue U.S. Air Force Academy para...

    Join Montana’s finest as they celebrate the 2017 Montana Military Open House “Flight Over the Falls.” This year’s event will take place on July 22nd and 23rd, gates open at 9:30 A.M. and the days last until 6:00 P.M. at the Great Falls International Airport. The event is completely free and open to the public. It will feature several different displays, including the U.S. Air Force Thunderbird, U.S. Navy F-18 TAC Demo, Wings of Blue U.S. Air Force Academy para...

  • The Latest: Mom charged in kids' deaths in country illegally

    The Latest: Mom charged in kids' deaths in country illegally

    Friday, July 7 2017 12:46 PM EDT2017-07-07 16:46:18 GMT
    A woman charged with killing four of her young children and their father smiled and posed for cameras, giving a double "thumbs up" sign to a photographer as she awaited her first hearing.
    A woman charged with killing four of her young children and their father smiled and posed for cameras, giving a double "thumbs up" sign to a photographer as she awaited her first hearing.

  • Boy Drowns in Spring Meadow Lake

    Boy Drowns in Spring Meadow Lake

    Sunday, July 2 2017 1:03 PM EDT2017-07-02 17:03:26 GMT

    Craig Putchat with Montana FWP says it happened Friday night, 7-year-old Damiean Terrio went missing “Someone did call 911, a member of the public, when the child couldn’t be found.” Said Putchat Once Lewis and Sheriff's Deputies arrived, they learned what had happened. “The young boy did not want to leave the lake initially.  He got into an argument and when they were packing up to go he kind of disappeared.  So they started to search around the l...

    Craig Putchat with Montana FWP says it happened Friday night, 7-year-old Damiean Terrio went missing “Someone did call 911, a member of the public, when the child couldn’t be found.” Said Putchat Once Lewis and Sheriff's Deputies arrived, they learned what had happened. “The young boy did not want to leave the lake initially.  He got into an argument and when they were packing up to go he kind of disappeared.  So they started to search around the l...