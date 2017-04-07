Senators react to Syria attack

Great Falls - KFBB reached out to both of our U.S. Senators about the situation in Syria. Democratic Senator Jon Tester says a clear plan needs to be in order because the cost of war is not only burdensome on taxpayers but on military families as well
"Before further military intervention in Syria, we need a clear plan and a clear endgame. as I said under President Obama, the White House does not have a blank check to entangle our troops and taxpayers in foreign conflicts. the costs of war are great and take a toll on human life, returning service members, their families and all Americans. in order to keep our nation safe and secure, we need a strategic plan, congressional approval and oversight to hold the Putin, Bashar al-Assad regime accountable," said Sen. Tester.
Republican Senator Steve Daines tweeted: "this was an appropriate strategic strike that had a defined mission However, I still remain concerned that a long-term strategy to deal with Assad and Russian interference is not yet clear and i want to ensure America's interests are protected."
Sunday, July 9 2017 7:46 PM EDT2017-07-09 23:46:07 GMT
The July fire near Zortman and Landusky is still ablaze as more than 400 crew members combat the fire. Although the evacuations have been lifted as of last night... The bureau of land management says new weather conditions could make the fire less contained. We have been told about a wind shift out of the south east. It will most likely push the fire to the North West, making the fire much less contained. Most aerial crews, heavy equipment, and hand crews will stay to help prote...
Monday, July 10 2017 12:53 AM EDT2017-07-10 04:53:06 GMT
Multiple fires are burning in northwestern Montana Sunday evening. The first fire is being called the Lazier Creek Fire and it is burning south of U.S. Highway 2 and Middle Thompson Lake. It grew from 40 acres to more than 400 acres Sunday afternoon and is actively being fueled by dry brush and timber. We're told pre-evacuation orders have been given to residents of Bend Ranger Station. Another fire is also burning in the area, known as the Rogers Fire. The blaze has burned more than ...
Monday, July 10 2017 12:53 AM EDT2017-07-10 04:53:06 GMT
Sunday, July 9 2017 10:38 PM EDT2017-07-10 02:38:05 GMT
Sunday marks the eleventh running of the Missoula Marathon, which has been over the past decade one of the largest growing marathon's in the United States. Runners from all fifty states and over a dozen countries will be participating in the half and full marathon competitions. Ten thousand combined runners will hit the streets of Missoula and brave the heat. With temperatures expected to get into the upper 90s by midday, course officials are closing off the course an hour ea...
Thursday, June 29 2017 7:26 PM EDT2017-06-29 23:26:50 GMT
Great Falls - June is one of the most popular months for brides aand grooms to walk down the aisle and tie the knot. but getting ready for their special day can take months or even years of planning, nd with many young couples facing mounting debt, some are finding creative ways to cut costs for their big day.
Thursday, June 22 2017 9:23 PM EDT2017-06-23 01:23:40 GMT
The U.S. Department of Interior will lift federal protections for grizzly bears in the Yellowstone ecosystem several sources confirmed Thursday. This will transfer the management of the bears to state and tribal authorities.
