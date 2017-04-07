Senators react to Syria attack - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Senators react to Syria attack

Posted: Updated:
By Melinda Zosh, Reporter
Connect

Great Falls - KFBB reached out to both of our U.S. Senators about the situation in Syria. Democratic Senator Jon Tester says a clear plan needs to be in order because the cost of war is not only burdensome on taxpayers but on military families as well

"Before further military intervention in Syria, we need a clear plan and a clear endgame. as I said under President Obama, the White House does not have a blank check to entangle our troops and taxpayers in foreign conflicts. the costs of war are great and take a toll on human life, returning service members, their families and all Americans. in order to keep our nation safe and secure, we need a strategic plan, congressional approval and oversight to hold the Putin, Bashar al-Assad regime accountable," said Sen. Tester. 

Republican Senator Steve Daines tweeted: "this was an appropriate strategic strike that had a defined mission  However, I still remain concerned that a long-term strategy to deal with Assad and Russian interference is not yet clear and i want to ensure America's interests are protected." 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • July Fire Update

    July Fire Update

    Sunday, July 9 2017 7:46 PM EDT2017-07-09 23:46:07 GMT
    The July fire near Zortman and Landusky is still ablaze as more than 400 crew members combat the fire. Although the evacuations have been lifted as of last night... The bureau of land management says new weather conditions could make the fire less contained. We have been told about a wind shift out of the south east. It will most likely push the fire to the North West, making the fire much less contained. Most aerial crews, heavy equipment, and hand crews will stay to help prote...
    The July fire near Zortman and Landusky is still ablaze as more than 400 crew members combat the fire. Although the evacuations have been lifted as of last night... The bureau of land management says new weather conditions could make the fire less contained. We have been told about a wind shift out of the south east. It will most likely push the fire to the North West, making the fire much less contained. Most aerial crews, heavy equipment, and hand crews will stay to help prote...

  • Pet of the Week: Tripp

    Pet of the Week: Tripp

    Sunday, July 9 2017 7:59 PM EDT2017-07-09 23:59:36 GMT

    Great Falls - This week KFBB is featuring Tripp as our Pet of the Week. He's available for adoption right now at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls.  

    Great Falls - This week KFBB is featuring Tripp as our Pet of the Week. He's available for adoption right now at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls.  

  • Multiple Fires Burning In The Flathead

    Multiple Fires Burning In The Flathead

    Monday, July 10 2017 12:53 AM EDT2017-07-10 04:53:06 GMT
    Multiple fires are burning in northwestern Montana Sunday evening. The first fire is being called the Lazier Creek Fire and it is burning south of U.S. Highway 2 and Middle Thompson Lake. It grew from 40 acres to more than 400 acres Sunday afternoon and is actively being fueled by dry brush and timber. We're told pre-evacuation orders have been given to residents of Bend Ranger Station. Another fire is also burning in the area, known as the Rogers Fire. The blaze has burned more than ...
    Multiple fires are burning in northwestern Montana Sunday evening. The first fire is being called the Lazier Creek Fire and it is burning south of U.S. Highway 2 and Middle Thompson Lake. It grew from 40 acres to more than 400 acres Sunday afternoon and is actively being fueled by dry brush and timber. We're told pre-evacuation orders have been given to residents of Bend Ranger Station. Another fire is also burning in the area, known as the Rogers Fire. The blaze has burned more than ...

  • Iraqi troops push to clear last Mosul ground of IS militants

    Iraqi troops push to clear last Mosul ground of IS militants

    Monday, July 10 2017 4:38 AM EDT2017-07-10 08:38:34 GMT
    Iraqi forces push to retake last patch of western Mosul as remaining IS militants hold on, using human shields.
    Iraqi forces push to retake last patch of western Mosul as remaining IS militants hold on, using human shields.

  • WILDFIRE ALERT: Multiple Fires Burning Near Omak

    WILDFIRE ALERT: Multiple Fires Burning Near Omak

    Thursday, June 13 2013 6:22 PM EDT2013-06-13 22:22:09 GMT
    OMAK, Wash. - A total of 5 fires broke out near Omak on Thursday afternoon. The fire that's the biggest is just north of Omak and has charred at least 20 to 30 acres.
    OMAK, Wash. - A total of 5 fires broke out near Omak on Thursday afternoon. The fire that's the biggest is just north of Omak and has charred at least 20 to 30 acres.

  • Multiple Fires Burning In The Flathead

    Multiple Fires Burning In The Flathead

    Monday, July 10 2017 12:53 AM EDT2017-07-10 04:53:06 GMT
    Multiple fires are burning in northwestern Montana Sunday evening. The first fire is being called the Lazier Creek Fire and it is burning south of U.S. Highway 2 and Middle Thompson Lake. It grew from 40 acres to more than 400 acres Sunday afternoon and is actively being fueled by dry brush and timber. We're told pre-evacuation orders have been given to residents of Bend Ranger Station. Another fire is also burning in the area, known as the Rogers Fire. The blaze has burned more than ...
    Multiple fires are burning in northwestern Montana Sunday evening. The first fire is being called the Lazier Creek Fire and it is burning south of U.S. Highway 2 and Middle Thompson Lake. It grew from 40 acres to more than 400 acres Sunday afternoon and is actively being fueled by dry brush and timber. We're told pre-evacuation orders have been given to residents of Bend Ranger Station. Another fire is also burning in the area, known as the Rogers Fire. The blaze has burned more than ...

  • Missoula Marathon Draws Large Crowd

    Missoula Marathon Draws Large Crowd

    Sunday, July 9 2017 10:38 PM EDT2017-07-10 02:38:05 GMT
    Sunday marks the eleventh running of the Missoula Marathon, which has been over the past decade one of the largest growing marathon's in the United States. Runners from all fifty states and over a dozen countries will be participating in the half and full marathon competitions.  Ten thousand combined runners will hit the streets of Missoula and brave the heat. With temperatures expected to get into the upper 90s by midday, course officials are closing off the course an hour ea...
    Sunday marks the eleventh running of the Missoula Marathon, which has been over the past decade one of the largest growing marathon's in the United States. Runners from all fifty states and over a dozen countries will be participating in the half and full marathon competitions.  Ten thousand combined runners will hit the streets of Missoula and brave the heat. With temperatures expected to get into the upper 90s by midday, course officials are closing off the course an hour ea...

  • DIY Weddings can help save thousands of dollars

    DIY Weddings can help save thousands of dollars

    Thursday, June 29 2017 7:26 PM EDT2017-06-29 23:26:50 GMT

    Great Falls - June is one of the most popular months for brides aand grooms to walk down the aisle and tie the knot. but getting ready for their special day can take months or even years of planning, nd with many young couples facing mounting debt, some are finding creative ways to cut costs for their big day.

    Great Falls - June is one of the most popular months for brides aand grooms to walk down the aisle and tie the knot. but getting ready for their special day can take months or even years of planning, nd with many young couples facing mounting debt, some are finding creative ways to cut costs for their big day.

  • Federal government will lift protections of Yellowstone grizzly bears

    Federal government will lift protections of Yellowstone grizzly bears

    Thursday, June 22 2017 9:23 PM EDT2017-06-23 01:23:40 GMT

    The U.S. Department of Interior will lift federal protections for grizzly bears in the Yellowstone ecosystem several sources confirmed Thursday. This will transfer the management of the bears to state and tribal authorities.

    The U.S. Department of Interior will lift federal protections for grizzly bears in the Yellowstone ecosystem several sources confirmed Thursday. This will transfer the management of the bears to state and tribal authorities.