Senators react to Syria attack

Great Falls - KFBB reached out to both of our U.S. Senators about the situation in Syria. Democratic Senator Jon Tester says a clear plan needs to be in order because the cost of war is not only burdensome on taxpayers but on military families as well

"Before further military intervention in Syria, we need a clear plan and a clear endgame. as I said under President Obama, the White House does not have a blank check to entangle our troops and taxpayers in foreign conflicts. the costs of war are great and take a toll on human life, returning service members, their families and all Americans. in order to keep our nation safe and secure, we need a strategic plan, congressional approval and oversight to hold the Putin, Bashar al-Assad regime accountable," said Sen. Tester.

Republican Senator Steve Daines tweeted: "this was an appropriate strategic strike that had a defined mission However, I still remain concerned that a long-term strategy to deal with Assad and Russian interference is not yet clear and i want to ensure America's interests are protected."