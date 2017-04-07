Community reacts to Syria attack

Great Falls - On Friday, KFBB set out on the streets of Great Falls to hear your thoughts on the U.S.launching a military strike on Syria.

"I think it was a little rushed and that he should look for advice from his cabinet and from Congress before making a decision that impacts everyone and this entire country," said Andrew Buchanan.

"It's a very fast decision to make. It proves how not level headed he is," said Megan Geary.

"To be honest with you, I don't think it was a bad choice that he made. I think it was for the better to help those help, but at the same time, there's going to be repercussions with Russia," said Andrew Rucinsky.

"This is the first time I've actually heard of it today so I guess I don't really have an opinion," said Shan McCune.

"This is something I have to do more research on. It's not something I know much about," said James Hinderliter.

"I feel like we never really know if it was a good or bad decision until a long time down the road," said Darla Dillabough.

