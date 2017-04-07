MT Military Ready for the Call

People around the world are reacting to Thursday's attack on Syria and wondering what implications this may have on the US.

At Malmstrom Air Force Base, their mission is a unique one revolving around nuclear deterrence worldwide.

Captain Hope Cronin at the US Air Force Headquarters in the Pentagon says despite the fact it was the Navy carrying out the attack, the Air Force as a whole stands ready to support their Commander in Chief.

In Great Falls the men and women at Malmstrom continue to come to work as if it were any other day.

The mission is a strong one on base as they are responsible for 1/3 of the nations nuclear missiles. Could one of those missiles be used in a real world, war time situation? The answer is absolutely. However, the US has only used nucs twice, once in Hiroshima and once 3 days later in Nagasaki back in 1945 during World War 2.

Since then other countries have developed their own nuclear weapon systems and that in itself caused problems worldwide during the Cold War. Fast forward to today, while the missiles are still present the mission behind the system has changed drastically.

"It's evolved a little bit into the role of a deterrent. Because before when we used them for the first time not very many people knew we had them so it's hard for something to be a deterrent if people didn't know it existed." said Colonel Anita Fugate Opperman, the 341st Operations Group Commander.

As for the Air National Guard, the 120th is now an Airlift Wing. When they're not deployed under Federal Control, they report to the Governor for things like state of emergencies.

The airmen most recently came back from a deployment to Southwest Asia, taking with them the C-130 Hercules aircraft and support personnel.

This was their first ever large scale deployment as the newly instated 120th Airlift Wing.

They work just like the folks at Malmstrom and know that at a moments notice regardless of what is happening around the world they can be called to duty.

In regards to the attack on Syria and the impact it will have on Montana only time will tell. Officials at for both MANG and Malmstrom are not commenting on that situation but said they do stand ready to serve at the beck and call of the Commander in Chief.