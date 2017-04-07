Program helping unemployed train for careers

The Montana Registered Apprenticeship is specifically designed to help people receive the necessary training needed to land a sustainable career.
Currently, Great Falls has a four percent unemployment rate. Job Service consult Kari Woods says economists will tell you that is full employment.
Meaning those who are currently unemployed may not have the skills to match the jobs businesses are for and need training to fill those positions, where the MRA Program helps.
“People learn on the job (earn while you learn) that again will meet those employer expectations for the skill set and really help them to keep their business growing,” Woods said.
The program means full-time employment from the start through on the job training. Apprentices learn from a journey or mentor along with online or classroom setting lessons. Currently, 83 percent of apprenticeship graduates are employed in skilled trades like plumbing and electrical work.
The July fire near Zortman and Landusky is still ablaze as more than 400 crew members combat the fire. Although the evacuations have been lifted as of last night... The bureau of land management says new weather conditions could make the fire less contained. We have been told about a wind shift out of the south east. It will most likely push the fire to the North West, making the fire much less contained. Most aerial crews, heavy equipment, and hand crews will stay to help prote...
Multiple fires are burning in northwestern Montana Sunday evening. The first fire is being called the Lazier Creek Fire and it is burning south of U.S. Highway 2 and Middle Thompson Lake. It grew from 40 acres to more than 400 acres Sunday afternoon and is actively being fueled by dry brush and timber. We're told pre-evacuation orders have been given to residents of Bend Ranger Station. Another fire is also burning in the area, known as the Rogers Fire. The blaze has burned more than ...
Sunday marks the eleventh running of the Missoula Marathon, which has been over the past decade one of the largest growing marathon's in the United States. Runners from all fifty states and over a dozen countries will be participating in the half and full marathon competitions. Ten thousand combined runners will hit the streets of Missoula and brave the heat. With temperatures expected to get into the upper 90s by midday, course officials are closing off the course an hour ea...
Great Falls - June is one of the most popular months for brides aand grooms to walk down the aisle and tie the knot. but getting ready for their special day can take months or even years of planning, nd with many young couples facing mounting debt, some are finding creative ways to cut costs for their big day.
The U.S. Department of Interior will lift federal protections for grizzly bears in the Yellowstone ecosystem several sources confirmed Thursday. This will transfer the management of the bears to state and tribal authorities.
