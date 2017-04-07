Program helping unemployed train for careers

The Montana Registered Apprenticeship is specifically designed to help people receive the necessary training needed to land a sustainable career.

Currently, Great Falls has a four percent unemployment rate. Job Service consult Kari Woods says economists will tell you that is full employment.

Meaning those who are currently unemployed may not have the skills to match the jobs businesses are for and need training to fill those positions, where the MRA Program helps.

“People learn on the job (earn while you learn) that again will meet those employer expectations for the skill set and really help them to keep their business growing,” Woods said.

The program means full-time employment from the start through on the job training. Apprentices learn from a journey or mentor along with online or classroom setting lessons. Currently, 83 percent of apprenticeship graduates are employed in skilled trades like plumbing and electrical work.