New food delivery service for Great Falls

Brad McLaughlin was a truck driver for over seven years before deciding to try something new. As a parent with a toddler, he and his family enjoy going out to eat, which at times is a challenge.

He looked at the food delivery landscape and wanted to find a way for people to enjoy their favorite Great Falls restaurants without having to leave the house.

“The main reason was for families and working folks who can't get out there and get the food that they want. They might be on one end of town and they want food on this end of town we can make that happen,” McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin says his company has agreed to work with 20 restaurants.

To have food delivered with GFFX from places like Fire Artisan Pizza, Burger Bunker and others you can download their mobile app or go to their website www.greatfalls.express. The company is set to open April 28th.