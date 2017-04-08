Keeping your dogs safe during training

Met Vexie, Rio and their mom Courtney Funderburk

These English Setters are all ready for the next season but Funderburk says during the off season there are a few things

you must watch out for including nesting game birds.

She says you should also get your dogs paws use to the rugged terrain during the spring if you want to prevent injury during the hunting season.

Last but not least she says snakes are coming out of there dens and there are certain areas you should try to keep your dogs from but there.

She says there is one easy solution for that can protect your dogs.