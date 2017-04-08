Montana Taekwondo Tournament

Today kids of all ages and skill levels got together at CMR High School to compete in a taekwondo tournament. Events include everything from sparring to board breaking, and Big Sky Taekwondo chief instructor Scott Miranti says that they follow the same rules you see at the Olympic level.

"We put on body armor, we put on headgear. There's judges that score the points. There's certain rules that we use," Miranti said. "You're in a square ring. It's a beautiful sport. It's really intriguing, kicking martial art. It's a tag with your legs type of martial art."

"It's great to compete because you get to compete because you get to compete with other kids. There's some from Kalispell, Missoula," added red belt Ava Weaver. "People get to compete and everybody gets to get kicked in the head."