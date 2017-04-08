Bobcat Football/Spirit Squad Clinic

Before the Montana State Triangle Classic scrimmage, Cats players and spirit squad members were out on the Great Falls High practice field to work with future Montana State athletes.

The event started with a speech from Cats Head Coach Jeff Choate about player safety. From there, elementary and middle school students broke off into groups to learn basic skills and proper technique from members of the team.

The highlight for Cats fans came during a tackling drill - where Choate said, "our team knows how to tackle - just ask the Grizzlies!"

The clinic not only gave kids and their families the chance to hang out with some of their role models, but gave Choate and his staff a chance to scout out some future players.



"I just love seeing the look on these kids' faces. They're all encouraged and excited to be here," said Coach Chote. "We have a beautiful day and Great Falls is a great Bobcat town. Coach was telling me 'look at the technique on this guy. The McCarthy twins saw some twins and said 'these guys might be the next twins here.' We need more Great Falls guys, we need more electric city boys down there in Bozeman."