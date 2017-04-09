Great Falls - This week, KFBB is featuring Benny as our pet of the week. Benny is a one year old black and white cat. Like most cats, he's pretty independent and inquisitive.

"He's very friendly, very curious, He likes to wander around and look at his surroundings," said Erin Doran, Markerting Director at the MAAC.

Benny also makes sure that his kitty voice is heard loud and clear.

"He's very talkative. He wanders around the center in the morning and talks to everybody," said Doran.

Doran says that benny would be a great fit for just about any family. However the only way for you find out

if Benny is meant for you is if you come see him in person.

If you're interested in adopting Benny, you're welcome to stop by the center at 900 25th Ave. NE in Great Falls or call the center at 406-727-PETS. For more information, go here.

