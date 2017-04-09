Ten museums, one day

With all of Sunday's snow it is actually a perfect time to explore any or all of the ten museums in the area. and today was the "17th Annual Sunday Sampler." In a effort to get more people to our museums here admission is free!

This is a chance to learn more about the history that surrounds Great Falls, build at the Children's Museum, or even head out to the First People Buffalo Jump.

Monica Bower is a faculty member at University of Great Falls Art Department, she said taking this opportunity can open up a whole new world.

"Even the littlest children draw before they can speak or write their name so making visual art is a part of being human and its so important that children especially have access to the whole variety of what kind of art is possible," said Bower.

She said she hopes people walk away from any museum with renewed inspiration to create their own art.

The Program Manager at the Charlie Russell Museum said over the last four years she has seen many families plan to make a day of hitting the town and spending time learning together.

