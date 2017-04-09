Kolor me 4 Kids fun run postponed

For the past three years, the Kolor Me 4 Kids Fun Run has been raising money to support children who are abused.

So far they have raised $14,000. That's not counting this years final numbers.

Those numbers were actually suppose to be in Sunday.

Organizers like Cherie McKeever crossed their fingers all week that the snow would hold off through the weekend. Unfortunately it did not and the run has been postponed.

"We're looking that the calendar but Easter is next weekend and the ice breaker run is the weekend after that so we're hoping for the following weekend. But we will just have to see what's already scheduled with park and rec," said McKeever.



Adding because the roads could be dangerous they felt it was safer for everyone to wait until the snow melts. She said more than likely registration will open up again so more people can join. McKeever said the support from the community is outstanding.