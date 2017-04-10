UPDATE: fire, suicide "not a random act"

UPDATE: Sheriff Bob Edwards released the following statement to KFBB Monday evening:

"The preliminary assessment of the incident today on Tumbleweed Drive was that this incident was not a random act. The investigation is being conducted by the State Department of Criminal Investigation. As the Sheriff, I requested DCI to investigate due to the fact that the suspect in this incident was being pursued by my deputies."

On Monday, at 1 p.m. a house fire broke out at 55 Tumbleweed Ln. in Great Falls. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined but police speculate it may have been started by a suspect who invaded the home.

The victim ran to a neighbor and called 911. When police arrived, a short pursuit ensued and the suspect forced his way into another home.

Officers heard a gunshot fired in the second home, where they believe the suspect took their life. The fire required over 30 emergency personnel from varying agencies including Vaughn, Gore Hill, Ulm, Sand Coulee and Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Departments.

No names have been released.