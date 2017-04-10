Bipartisan Rape Bills Move Forward

Montana lawmakers have shown bipartisan support for bills to change the state's rape laws this session. One of those bills addresses consent law and received initial support from the House on Monday.

SB 29, sponsored by Senator Diane Sands of Missoula, would legally redefine consent. Under current law, the definition includes the requirement of ‘force.’ However, Sands looks to eliminate that word if this measure goes into law. Attorney General Tim Fox stood in support at the bill’s hearing and was on the House floor Monday waiting for the bill to get the green light to continue. Fox called current consent law antiquated and said it does not reflect the realities of rape.

“This has been the standard in the United States Military for quite some time. I think it’s appropriate that we apply it here in the state of Montana,” said Democratic Missoula Rep. Nate McConnell.

The other bill Fox stood behind this session would allow a woman to terminate her rapist's parental rights to her child through civil rape litigation.

Though the bill would terminate parental rights, the rapist would not be relieved from paying child support. That bill will be on the house floor in the coming days.

The House gave its initial support to the consent bill on Monday with a 98-2 vote. Tuesday, SB 29 is expected to pass its final vote.