Lieba appears in court

Two witnesses were being heard on the stand. One was an eyewitness to Lieba grabbing the victim and ran away with her. The witness said they tried running after Lieba however they were unable to keep up...

They said they ran and told the victim's grandma of the kidnapping. Both identified Lieba as the kidnapper

For most of the day, the court was in the process of finalizing the 13 member jury. After 1 o'clock Monday afternoon. The court selected five women and eight men.

Lieba is 21-year-old and charged with kidnapping a minor, aggravated sexual abuse and assault resulting in serious bodily injury of a minor.

After pleading not guilty in June, Lieba claimed he had no recollection of the incident in August.

Just 4 months ago a second exam was ordered to see if he was competent to stand trial...

After multiple exams he was found fit to take the stand...

According to court documents the girl was missing for two days before Lieba told authorities where she was.

They found her alive six miles from where she was abducted. She was transported her to Billings for medical treatment.

In statements today from law enforcement, when the victim was found she refused to let go of officers.

Several members of the victim's family and Lieba's family attended the court proceedings.

Federal Court Judge Brian Morris spent most of the day making sure the jurors fully understand the gravity of what they are being asked to do.

Over the three day trial they will be hearing from up to 21 witnesses, possibly including the victim herself.

Judge Morris said its up to the US Government to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the accused did in-fact commit the crimes he is charged with.

Court resumes Tuesday at 830 am. Lieba still pleads not guilty to all charges.

