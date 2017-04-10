CMR Softball Undefeated So Far in 2017 Season

The C.M. Russell softball team is currently 4-0 early in the 2017 season. The Rustlers took down Helena High and Capital, two teams head coach Lindsey Gustafson says were competitive. The Rustlers also defeated Flathead and the Glacier Wolfpack, the same team CMR beat to win last year's Class AA State softball championship title. Coach Gustafson says she's pleased with how her team is doing early in the season. Even though she says her team is consistent on defense and with pitching, she wants her team to get better in another area.

"I think hitting wise we're not making adjustments at the plate. We go against Glacier and for the first three inning and we score nine runs and we don't get a hit the rest of the game. It's not acceptable and they got to make adjustments at the plate quicker and that's what were working on. A lot of hitting and just getting our swings back," said head coach Lindsey Gustafson.

The Rustlers have a few more days to prepare before they hit the road to face Bozeman on Friday at 3:00 p.m.