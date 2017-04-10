Escape room coming to Great Falls

Popular real-life room escape games have been popping up across the nation over the last decade. Now, Great Falls the trend with the opening of ‘Escape the Falls.’

Jumping Monkeys owner Jen Bostick says they’re starting out small, with just three different themed rooms. The themes include an Alice in Wonderland and a train station with mystic creatures.

The Bostick’s came up with idea hoping to provide fun activities, no matter what time of year.

“There's a lot to do in Great Falls once you get out,” Bostick said. “But, in the winter you know the winters are long so this is good for dates or something different to get out so this is something new for Great Falls.”

Bostick says the rooms will have 50-60 locks, and people will have an hour to solve the puzzle. She expects to change the theme of the rooms every six months.

Bostick hopes to have holiday themes like the ‘The Walking Dead’ for Halloween and Scrooge for the Christmas season.

‘Escape the Falls’ plans to open by the end of this month.