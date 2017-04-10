7th Annual "Eggstravaganza" in Great Falls

Join the Crossroads Memorial Church for the 7th Annual "Eggstravaganza" Community Easter Egg Hunt.

The fun will kick off at 11:00am on Saturday, April 15th at the Montana Park, just next to Meadowlark Elementary School. Organizers warn families to get there early; the event has gotten popular over the past six years, and parking is sure to be limited.

This year's Eggstravaganza will feature over 50,000 eggs full of candy and treats for kids. There are four different areas sectioned off for children based on age; 0-1, 1-3, 4-7, and 8-10. In each section are special "prize" eggs, which will win kids Easter Baskets full of even more goodies, including a few gift cards.

In addition to the egg hunt, the Easter Bunny will make a special visit and be available for pictures.

The event is completely free to the community. For more information, head to the Crossroads Memorial Church website.