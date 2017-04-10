7th Annual "Eggstravaganza" in Great Falls - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

7th Annual "Eggstravaganza" in Great Falls

Posted: Updated:

Join the Crossroads Memorial Church for the 7th Annual "Eggstravaganza" Community Easter Egg Hunt.

The fun will kick off at 11:00am on Saturday, April 15th at the Montana Park, just next to Meadowlark Elementary School. Organizers warn families to get there early; the event has gotten popular over the past six years, and parking is sure to be limited.

This year's Eggstravaganza will feature over 50,000 eggs full of candy and treats for kids. There are four different areas sectioned off for children based on age; 0-1, 1-3, 4-7, and 8-10. In each section are special "prize" eggs, which will win kids Easter Baskets full of even more goodies, including a few gift cards. 

In addition to the egg hunt, the Easter Bunny will make a special visit and be available for pictures. 

The event is completely free to the community. For more information, head to the Crossroads Memorial Church website

  • Community Spotlight

    Community spotlight is a live feature during our 5 p.m. Newscast that highlights events and activities open to the general public in central Montana. The segment is filmed Monday-Friday and is a 1-hour commitment, for a live interview in the KFBB studios. 

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank your for submitting your event or organization for a Community Spotlight segment on KFBB. If you are chosen Katie will contact you.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • LaPlant's family speaks out

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 6:29 PM EDT2017-07-12 22:29:04 GMT
    Credit: Great Falls TribuneCredit: Great Falls Tribune

    New information in the death of Shane LaPlant. We spoke to Blackfeet Law Enforcement who confirmed there is someone in custody. However, they will not offer up more information since they are not the official investigating agency. The case belongs to the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

    New information in the death of Shane LaPlant. We spoke to Blackfeet Law Enforcement who confirmed there is someone in custody. However, they will not offer up more information since they are not the official investigating agency. The case belongs to the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

  • Murder Victim's Mother Wants Answers

    Murder Victim's Mother Wants Answers

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 8:58 PM EDT2017-07-12 00:58:23 GMT
    A year after his murder, Ryan Eakin’s family isn't convinced police arrested the right man- at least not without more answers. "It just makes it difficult for us to have closure at this point when we don’t really know the true story," says Kirk Eakin, Ryan’s dad. The day after his son Ryan was killed, Austin Lee Kroll-McLaughlin was charged with deliberate homicide and earlier this year plead guilty. According to court documents Kroll-McLaughlin fatally ...
    A year after his murder, Ryan Eakin’s family isn't convinced police arrested the right man- at least not without more answers. "It just makes it difficult for us to have closure at this point when we don’t really know the true story," says Kirk Eakin, Ryan’s dad. The day after his son Ryan was killed, Austin Lee Kroll-McLaughlin was charged with deliberate homicide and earlier this year plead guilty. According to court documents Kroll-McLaughlin fatally ...

  • Montana's most Googled health condition correlates with CDC data

    Montana's most Googled health condition correlates with CDC data

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 6:25 PM EDT2017-07-12 22:25:44 GMT

    When symptoms seem more serious than a simple cough, it's not unlikely to turn to "Dr. Google." Across the US people give themselves a scare by googling their symptoms in an attempt to self-diagnose.  

    When symptoms seem more serious than a simple cough, it's not unlikely to turn to "Dr. Google." Across the US people give themselves a scare by googling their symptoms in an attempt to self-diagnose.  

  • "All I want are some damn answers": Tester blasts IHS Director during hearing

    "All I want are some damn answers": Tester blasts IHS Director during hearing

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 7:54 PM EDT2017-07-12 23:54:59 GMT

    During a Senate Interior Appropriations Subcommittee hearing Wednesday regarding President Donald Trump's proposed budget, Montana's Democratic U.S. Senator Jon Tester blasted the Acting Indian Health Service Director Michael Weahkee for not answering a direct question.  Tester asked Weahkee multiple times if funding would be increased or decreased for more staffing in the future. While both men agreed that staffing is a priority, Weahkee refused to answer the question when aske...

    During a Senate Interior Appropriations Subcommittee hearing Wednesday regarding President Donald Trump's proposed budget, Montana's Democratic U.S. Senator Jon Tester blasted the Acting Indian Health Service Director Michael Weahkee for not answering a direct question.  Tester asked Weahkee multiple times if funding would be increased or decreased for more staffing in the future. While both men agreed that staffing is a priority, Weahkee refused to answer the question when aske...

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Murder Victim's Mother Wants Answers

    Murder Victim's Mother Wants Answers

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 8:58 PM EDT2017-07-12 00:58:23 GMT
    A year after his murder, Ryan Eakin’s family isn't convinced police arrested the right man- at least not without more answers. "It just makes it difficult for us to have closure at this point when we don’t really know the true story," says Kirk Eakin, Ryan’s dad. The day after his son Ryan was killed, Austin Lee Kroll-McLaughlin was charged with deliberate homicide and earlier this year plead guilty. According to court documents Kroll-McLaughlin fatally ...
    A year after his murder, Ryan Eakin’s family isn't convinced police arrested the right man- at least not without more answers. "It just makes it difficult for us to have closure at this point when we don’t really know the true story," says Kirk Eakin, Ryan’s dad. The day after his son Ryan was killed, Austin Lee Kroll-McLaughlin was charged with deliberate homicide and earlier this year plead guilty. According to court documents Kroll-McLaughlin fatally ...

  • Man stabbed to death in East Glacier Park, suspect in custody

    Man stabbed to death in East Glacier Park, suspect in custody

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 7:19 PM EDT2017-07-11 23:19:43 GMT
    Credit: Great Falls TribuneCredit: Great Falls Tribune

    A man who was stabbed to death July 5th in East Glacier Park has been identified as Shane LaPlant. LaPlant was 35 years old.  We are told the incident happened at a wedding party.   The Bureau of Indian Affairs is handling the investigation. We are working on getting more information for you at this time.  A GoFundMe account has been started for LaPlant's family to help cover funeral costs. 

    A man who was stabbed to death July 5th in East Glacier Park has been identified as Shane LaPlant. LaPlant was 35 years old.  We are told the incident happened at a wedding party.   The Bureau of Indian Affairs is handling the investigation. We are working on getting more information for you at this time.  A GoFundMe account has been started for LaPlant's family to help cover funeral costs. 

  • Multiple Fires Burning In The Flathead

    Multiple Fires Burning In The Flathead

    Monday, July 10 2017 12:53 AM EDT2017-07-10 04:53:06 GMT
    Multiple fires are burning in northwestern Montana Sunday evening. The first fire is being called the Lazier Creek Fire and it is burning south of U.S. Highway 2 and Middle Thompson Lake. It grew from 40 acres to more than 400 acres Sunday afternoon and is actively being fueled by dry brush and timber. We're told pre-evacuation orders have been given to residents of Bend Ranger Station. Another fire is also burning in the area, known as the Rogers Fire. The blaze has burned more than ...
    Multiple fires are burning in northwestern Montana Sunday evening. The first fire is being called the Lazier Creek Fire and it is burning south of U.S. Highway 2 and Middle Thompson Lake. It grew from 40 acres to more than 400 acres Sunday afternoon and is actively being fueled by dry brush and timber. We're told pre-evacuation orders have been given to residents of Bend Ranger Station. Another fire is also burning in the area, known as the Rogers Fire. The blaze has burned more than ...

  • Missoula Marathon Draws Large Crowd

    Missoula Marathon Draws Large Crowd

    Sunday, July 9 2017 10:38 PM EDT2017-07-10 02:38:05 GMT
    Sunday marks the eleventh running of the Missoula Marathon, which has been over the past decade one of the largest growing marathon's in the United States. Runners from all fifty states and over a dozen countries will be participating in the half and full marathon competitions.  Ten thousand combined runners will hit the streets of Missoula and brave the heat. With temperatures expected to get into the upper 90s by midday, course officials are closing off the course an hour ea...
    Sunday marks the eleventh running of the Missoula Marathon, which has been over the past decade one of the largest growing marathon's in the United States. Runners from all fifty states and over a dozen countries will be participating in the half and full marathon competitions.  Ten thousand combined runners will hit the streets of Missoula and brave the heat. With temperatures expected to get into the upper 90s by midday, course officials are closing off the course an hour ea...