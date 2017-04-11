Gianforte says agriculture is a top priority

Gianforte met with key Montana agriculture leaders at the Montana Grain Growers Association to discuss issues the agriculture community is facing.

He says AG is Montana's number one industry in the state, and it's important we have a strong voice back in Washington DC.

Gianforte says this is why he has driven over 75,000 miles to hear what is on the minds of AG producers so his campaign can create solutions.

Gianforte is headed to the Flathead area on Thursday and on Friday he will campaign in both Missoula and Bozeman to wrap up this week's campaign.