Ulm fire update, deceased identified

Authorities say 67-year-old David Delbert Herron of Cascade is the man who started the fire in Ulm and took his own life.

While there was speculation a woman was held at gunpoint in the home, Sheriff Bob Edwards told KFBB that is unconfirmed, but Herron did have a gun in his possession while the woman was present, and this is not a random act.

Yesterday, Herron invaded 55 Tumbleweed lane, where the homeowner escaped the house and ran to her neighbors to call 9-1-1. When Cascade County Deputy Sheriff's arrived, a short pursuit ensued.

Herron ran into another home near the property before taking his life in the backyard. Cascade County Sheriff's say the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation and the Fergus County Coroner are handling the investigation.

"We're conducting an investigation for the situation and when that investigation is complete then we'll turn that over to Cascade County sheriff's department," Eric Sell of the Montana Department of Justice said.

According to Montana property records, the house is valued at more than $750,000.

Today, KFFB spoke with two neighbors who asked to remain anonymous.

One neighbors says the community home owners association has started a fund to raise money for the victims. Another neighbor, who walked dogs with the homeowner, became very emotional before saying she has their dogs and victims are staying with friends.