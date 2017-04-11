Centerville's Briggs Judd Signs with UGF Men's Hoops

The University of Great Falls men's basketball program is adding people to its roster during the off-season, and a one new addition is a local kid.

Centerville's 6'4 senior basketball player, Briggs Judd, signed his letter of intent to play for the UGF Argos next year. Briggs was joined by head coach Anthony Owens along with his parents. Briggs says he's excited for his scholarship and a chance to play close to home, as Centerville is about twenty minutes away from Great Falls. However, he's looking forward to a couple of things when he gets to UGF next year.

"To be honest its hitting the weight room and getting big with all of the players. Let's hope. I want to improve a lot, and I think basketball shows a hard worker and hopefully it will keep my grades up in a college. If I don't keep my grades up I wont be able to play in college," said UGF signee Briggs Judd.

"One of the things, he's long and athletic. He's got a lot of room to improve and we've talked about that. But I think if he's willing to put the work in, I think he's going to be a really good college player," said head men's basketball coach Anthony Owens.

Coach Owens says Briggs doesn’t have a true position, but he could be playing the small and power forward positions. Owens also says he's excited to help develop him as a player.