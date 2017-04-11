New cafe set to open Downtown

Shelby native Patrick Kimmet was looking for a spot to market his barn wood furniture. Then, he happened to come across an empty suite next to the original space he wanted to rent.

The suite also had restaurant equipment left-over from the previous renters, the now-closed 'Pop-up Food Court." With that in mind and over 20-years of experience, Kimmet decided to open 'Charlie's Corner Cafe' for the busy people of downtown Great Falls.

"From what I've heard, the word on the street downtown is that you can't get a meal in under 30 minutes," Kimmet said. "I don't know if that's true or not, but I know that they do have some excellent food down here, so our goal with it being quick serve be in and out of here in under 10 minutes."

Kimmet says Charlie's will have a yogurt bar for breakfast and a full salad bar along with affordable deli sandwich combinations for those on the go, downtown. As the business continues to grow, they plan to have art available, calling it 'Art After Dark.'

Charlie's doors are set to open in early May.