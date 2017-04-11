Shrine Circus gears up for 65th year

Get ready... Great Falls is about to become a circus!

The Shrine Circus is coming to Great Falls for it's 65th anniversary April 14th and 15th at the Montana Expo Park's Four Seasons Arena.

The circus will feature lighting effects, exotic animals, and incredible daredevil stunts. In addition to the exciting show, children are able to get up close and personal to see or ride the elephants and ponies; Amazing Toys will also be providing several large stuffed animals and games for free giveaways during each performance.

Circus Chairman Bob Kampfer says community support over the past several decades has been incredible, and it wouldn't be possible without the sponsorship and support of local businesses giving back. For example, enough sponsorships were raised this year for just about every elementary student in Great Falls to receive a free ticket for this weekends shows.

The circus will take place during the following times:

-Friday, April 14th 4:00pm and 7:30pm

-Saturday, April 15th 11:00am, 3:00pm, 7:00pm

Tickets:

-Door: Adults $15, Children 5-12 $12

-Advance: Adults $12, Children $10

Purchase tickets at Circus Office, located at 610 9th st. N., Kaufmann's Menswear Centre, and Amazing Toys.

For more information, call (406) 454-1992