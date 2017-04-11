Shrine Circus gears up for 65th year

Community spotlight is a live feature during our 5 p.m. Newscast that highlights events and activities open to the general public in central Montana. The segment is filmed Monday-Friday and is a 1-hour commitment, for a live interview in the KFBB studios.
New information in the death of Shane LaPlant. We spoke to Blackfeet Law Enforcement who confirmed there is someone in custody. However, they will not offer up more information since they are not the official investigating agency. The case belongs to the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
A Great Falls man has been charged with sexual intercourse without consent after a 15-year-old girl reported to police that Autree Aniel Pederson and another boy held her down and raped her. Court documents state that the teen was invited to a party on Snapchat by 20-year-old Pederson on July 10th. When she arrived to the party, she lost her phone and went into a bedroom to look for it. That's when she tells police Pederson and 16-year-old boy walked in behind her and knocked her on ...
For the first time Jo Ann LaPlant spoke out about her late husband Shane LaPlant's tragic death. "He was stabbed at least 17 times in the back and on his head. He had defensive wounds on his hand I was there when he passed away and I prayed with my husband," said LaPlant.
We have received multiple reports of a large police presence near Club Cigar on Central Avenue in Great Falls. Employees at Club Cigar say they were not robbed, and have no connection to the police presence. Great Falls Police have confirmed with KFBB officers are responding to reports of a robbery on the 600 block of Central Avenue. At this time, it is unclear if anything was taken, or if anyone is in custody. We will continue to update you as we learn more information....
A man who was stabbed to death July 5th in East Glacier Park has been identified as Shane LaPlant. LaPlant was 35 years old. We are told the incident happened at a wedding party. The Bureau of Indian Affairs is handling the investigation. We are working on getting more information for you at this time. A GoFundMe account has been started for LaPlant's family to help cover funeral costs.
