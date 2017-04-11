Great Falls Chargers AA Team 2017 Season Underway

The American Legion baseball season is underway, and the Great Falls Chargers AA team has already started practicing. The team returns ten players from last year's squad. Returner and outfielder Dawson Reiman says the team is trying to be more aggressive this year. Last year, the Chargers missed playing at the state tournament. However, head Coach Levi Johnson expects his team to compete this season.



"One thing that we really expect from our guys this year is they are going to be able to put a lot of pressure on other teams. That's one of our emphasis going forward is just, you know we're not always going to hit the ball well and anything like that, we're not always going to pitch the ball well, but we're going to go out there and try to make other teams as uncomfortable as possible," said head coach Levi Johnson.



"We've been playing with the same guys for quite a while so it's nice to have that team unity and that's something you can teach and it's something that's built over time. So that's definitely an advantage we have," said outfielder Dawson Reiman.



The Great Falls Chargers face the Missoula Mavericks in the team's first non-conference doubleheader of the season on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. in Missoula.