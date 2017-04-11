Electric City Outlaws Prepared to Defend Legacy

The Electric City Outlaws baseball team practiced Tuesday afternoon ahead of this weekend's season opener.

Head coach Dustin Dabler said nine players return to this year's club that helped the Outlaws win its second state title in a row.

The Outlaws added a couple of players from the Great Falls Chargers legion program which should also help, but at this point in the season the team is finding where players fit and who can help them immediately.

"We've added several really good players so I'm excited," said head coach Dustin Dabler. "It's full steam ahead, getting ready for a three peat so we'll see what happens."

Utility man Brandyn Lefebre added "I think there's a little pressure for us [to three peat] but we just need to keep doing what we're doing, just play hard, and that should do it for us."

The Outlaws open its season Saturday against Bozeman.