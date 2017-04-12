Booth statue removed from outside Lincoln library and museum

In education news, a new school for children with autism is opening this fall in Great Falls, and organizers say it's the first one of its kind in the state,
We've all dealt with them at some point. A number we don't recognize calls our phone and when we answer, a robot is on the other line. Now there's a move to take care of these annoyances. In a letter sent to the federal communications commission last week, a group of 29 attorney generals, including Montana Attorney General Tim Fox, urged the federal government to give more power to telephone providers. This power will allow them to block illegal robo-calls.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says worsening tax revenues will cause the budget deficit to jump to $702 billion this year. That's a $99 billion spike from what was predicted less than two months ago.
A man who was stabbed to death July 5th in East Glacier Park has been identified as Shane LaPlant. LaPlant was 35 years old. We are told the incident happened at a wedding party. The Bureau of Indian Affairs is handling the investigation. We are working on getting more information for you at this time. A GoFundMe account has been started for LaPlant's family to help cover funeral costs.
