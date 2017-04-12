Man accused of intimate relationship with minor appears in court

On Wednesday, 30-year old Michael Webber of Great Falls plead guilty to one felony count of sexual intercourse without consent.

Webber and the victim had been dating for over a year before her mother found out, and notified authorities last summer.

Her mother found out about the relationship from the Great Falls confession site, where Webber's ex-girlfriend had posted about Webber and the victim's relationship.

When questioned by police the victim said that she had a sexual relationship with Webber.

Today, the court recommended 10 years with suspended time at the Montana Department of Corrections.The victim’s family was satisfied with the terms.

Webber will be required to register as a sex offender and should be sentenced in the next few weeks.