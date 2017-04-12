Red Horse Squadron returns home

Wednesday out at the Malmstrom Air force Base families gathered to welcome the Red Horse Squadron returning from a six month deployment.

About 70 members of the Red Horse Squadron ended their deployment .

"I was very excited to take that bus ride from the air port. Just knowing I was closer to getting home than I was a second ago," said SStg Campbell.

They were the Africa region to support various military operations.

Upon returning to the base families and friends were more than excited to have their other half back.

"Cloie is now a year old and for the last 5 months I've been single parenting so I have a whole lot more respect for single parents that's for darn sure," said Campbell.

But it's not just the humans who were excited their airmen were home, Mayor the dog couldn't stand still. And Senior Airmen Derek Oakshott said he's ready for fun with his furry pal.



"Just playing fetch with him and petting him just spend all the time I can with him."

He said while its hard to be away he's proud to serve his country.

"It was a great it was my first one and I had a blast it was a crazy experience I definitely want to have more," said Oakshott

