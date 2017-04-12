Good Friday service to be held in Great Falls

Join churches from throughout the Great Falls community in celebrating Good Friday ahead of the holiday weekend. A special community service will be held on Friday, April 14th at noon, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ located at 2900 9th Avenue South.

Reverend Lynne Spencer-Smith with the Great Falls Ministerial Association says the service will be a combination of reflection, meditation, and song. She stresses that everyone is welcome, and you do not have to be apart of any of the participating churches to attend. In the past, the service has hosted around 75 people, but Spencer-Smith says there is room for many more.

All offerings made will be donated to the Mercy Home with YWCA of Great Falls.

The following churches will be participating:

First Congregational United Church of Christ

Central Christian Church Disciples of Christ

Redeemer Lutheran Church

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church

New Hope Lutheran Church

St. John’s Lutheran Church

Church of the Incarnation, Episcopalian

First English Lutheran Church

Christ United Methodist Church