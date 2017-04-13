ACLU files lawsuit against Cascade County

The ACLU is filing a lawsuit against the Cascade County Sheriff's Office. They said the law enforcement agency failed to comply with a Freedom Of Information Act request from last year.

In 2016 the ACLU requested all law enforcement agencies in Montana to provide them with files pertaining to use of sting ray devices, and automatic license plate readers. Both pieces of technology allow law enforcement to track your whereabouts for a variety of reasons.

The ACLU is concerned about the use of this technology in regards to Montanans privacy and racial profiling.

Jim Taylor is the state's Legal Director for the organization. He said they are no longer are willing to work with agencies who ignore their legal obligations.

According to the Montana Department of Justice, Montana law prohibits racial profiling and requires state agencies to have policies defining what racial profiling is.

"We want to see what the policies are. State law especially on racial profiling requires that they track a number of data points and we're trying to find out who is and who isn't tracking those data points and what they're showing," said Taylor.

He said Cascade County is not the only agency that didn't comply. There are in fact 13 other jurisdictions that didn't respond. However, they are first on the list to receive notice of a lawsuit.

The statement released today by the Sheriffs office said they received the request and per standard procedure sent it to the County Attorney's office.

The ACLU said the county will have to pay for all legal fees.

In a press release from the County Attorney's Office they said at the time the request was deemed non-urgent. Right now they are working a response to the ACLU.