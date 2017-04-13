Rescued horse needs life saving surgery - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Rescued horse needs life saving surgery

By Melinda Zosh, Reporter
Great Falls - On Thursday, KFBB has updates on a story we first brought you last month on a horse hoarding situation livestock officials are calling the worst they've ever seen. Over 50 neglected horses were found in Chouteau County. The good news is that nearly all horses that could be adopted have found new homes.

Now, just one horse needs a new home. A Cascade County horse owner who prefers to just go by Angielynn lead the efforts in finding a new place for these animals. She said that she worked with the Department of Livestock to make sure the horses went to good homes. They carefully vetted each person, even reviewing their backgrounds working with horses. 

Now she's asking for your help to save a horse named Hope.

"Hope is an innocent life and she deserves a chance to live and to live pain free," said Angielynn, a horse owner who rescued Hope.

Hope is a horse who looks pretty normal at first glance, but when you take a second look, you can't help but notice her leg.

"There's a lot of twists in her front leg, and it's not a good quality of life for her," said Angielynn.

Besides her bent leg, Hope's growth has also been stunted, due to inbreeding.

"She's about three years old so she should be pretty much a full size horse height wise, but she's about the size of a yearling," said Angielynn.

For Hope, that means less weight on her bad leg and maybe less pain, but Angielynn fears for Hope's future.

"if we can't correct her leg then we have to look at her quality of life and at the point she's at right now, if she were continue to grow, it's going to cause increased pain and we would have to put her down," said Angielynn.

There is another option, one that would save Hope's life. There is a vet in Wyoming who works on horses like Hope.

"Worst case scenario, she would need a prosthetic, which is fine. She can still live a fully functional life. Obviously, she wouldn't be a performance horse, but she would have happy years in a pasture and be a pet,' said Angielynn.

However, Angielynn says the only way for Hope to live out her life is if people step up to save her by donating money for her surgery.

"I hate to call on our community again but our community is so awesome and we just really need their support one last time to help her," said Angielynn.

Angielynn says the surgery could cost about $10,000.  You can learn more by visiting hope's Facebook page and sending her a friend request here or by donating through PayPal. You may donate via PayPal at belladearescuefoundation@gmail.com. If you have more questions, you can also email Angielynn there. 

As for charges against the previous owner, Chouteau Co. Livestock Inspector Kurt Owen says they are still investigating and as of now no charges have been filed.

