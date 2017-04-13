5th Annual Brewfest



If your looking ahead and planning for the weekend. The 5th annual Electric City Brew fest kicks off Friday at the Best Western Heritage Inn.



Breweries from around the country, like Colorado and Wyoming as well as Montana, are setting up shop at the hotel ready to pour their ice cold brews for your enjoyment. Last year there were 20 breweries present. This year there's 24.

"Last years attendance was about 700-800- and this year we expect a lot more. it's a good fun event," said Dave Irvin.

Tickets are available online for $35.00. If you decide to wait until Friday they will be $40.00 for the entire day. This does include bottomless cups. Organizers would also like to remind folks... To plan ahead for a designated driver.