Ice Breaker nears, early registration ends this week

If you haven't already, register for the 38th Annual Ice Breaker Road Race in Great Falls!
The race will take place on Sunday, April 23rd at the Civic Center in Great Falls; late registration and packet pickup will take place from 8:00am to 1:00pm.
Early registration ends this week, and allows participants to automatically enroll for free prizes; beginning on Monday, April 17th a $2 late fee will be charged per person. In addition, Scheels will be holding a special in-person registration event on Saturday, April 15th from 10:00am-4:00pm. You can register online thru April 22nd.
New this year: Great Falls' "sister city" of Lethbridge is celebrating it's 150th anniversary, and will be sending a Japanese Taiko drumming group to this year's Ice Breaker. The group will be performing in the Civic Center, and, weather permitting, outside during warmups.
For more information on the Ice Breaker, or to register, visit their website.
A new craze is taking over the world, snorting chocolate.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says worsening tax revenues will cause the budget deficit to jump to $702 billion this year. That's a $99 billion spike from what was predicted less than two months ago.
A man who was stabbed to death July 5th in East Glacier Park has been identified as Shane LaPlant. LaPlant was 35 years old. We are told the incident happened at a wedding party. The Bureau of Indian Affairs is handling the investigation. We are working on getting more information for you at this time. A GoFundMe account has been started for LaPlant's family to help cover funeral costs.
