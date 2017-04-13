Ice Breaker nears, early registration ends this week - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Ice Breaker nears, early registration ends this week

Posted: Updated:

If you haven't already, register for the 38th Annual Ice Breaker Road Race in Great Falls!

The race will take place on Sunday, April 23rd at the Civic Center in Great Falls; late registration and packet pickup will take place from 8:00am to 1:00pm. 

Early registration ends this week, and allows participants to automatically enroll for free prizes; beginning on Monday, April 17th a $2 late fee will be charged per person. In addition, Scheels will be holding a special in-person registration event on Saturday, April 15th from 10:00am-4:00pm. You can register online thru April 22nd.

New this year: Great Falls' "sister city" of Lethbridge is celebrating it's 150th anniversary, and will be sending a Japanese Taiko drumming group to this year's Ice Breaker. The group will be performing in the Civic Center, and, weather permitting, outside during warmups. 

For more information on the Ice Breaker, or to register, visit their website

  • Community Spotlight

    Community spotlight is a live feature during our 5 p.m. Newscast that highlights events and activities open to the general public in central Montana. The segment is filmed Monday-Friday and is a 1-hour commitment, for a live interview in the KFBB studios. 

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank your for submitting your event or organization for a Community Spotlight segment on KFBB. If you are chosen Katie will contact you.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coco Loko, a snortable chocolate powder that parents should be aware of

    Coco Loko, a snortable chocolate powder that parents should be aware of

    Friday, July 14 2017 6:31 AM EDT2017-07-14 10:31:54 GMT

    A new craze is taking over the world, snorting chocolate. 

    A new craze is taking over the world, snorting chocolate. 

  • East Helena Valley Rodeo Parade Was A Success

    East Helena Valley Rodeo Parade Was A Success

    Saturday, July 15 2017 7:41 PM EDT2017-07-15 23:41:13 GMT
    Hundreds of families lined the sidewalks of East Main Street in Helena this afternoon for the East Helena Valley Rodeo Parade. The parade runs every year on the same day as the rodeo, hence the name. A wide range of floats were shown in the parade with numerous kids on horses, dance teams, local business's and police vehicles and fire trucks. Organizers say the parade is a great way to bring the community together. “It brings the local area together, business's are also in...
    Hundreds of families lined the sidewalks of East Main Street in Helena this afternoon for the East Helena Valley Rodeo Parade. The parade runs every year on the same day as the rodeo, hence the name. A wide range of floats were shown in the parade with numerous kids on horses, dance teams, local business's and police vehicles and fire trucks. Organizers say the parade is a great way to bring the community together. “It brings the local area together, business's are also in...

  • Golf Courses

    Liberty Lake is in play after $6 million facelift

    Liberty Lake is in play after $6 million facelift

    Monday, May 24 2010 7:15 PM EDT2010-05-24 23:15:10 GMT
    (Photo: SWX)(Photo: SWX)
    After almost two years of reconstruction the closed sign is just a few chores short of coming down.
    It sweeps down the fairways, finds its way through the fescue and leaves the flags all aflutter. And now, the breeze so prevalent, is relevant once again at Liberty Lake.  After almost two years of reconstruction the closed sign is just a few chores short of coming down.

  • WILDFIRE ALERT: Multiple Fires Burning Near Omak

    WILDFIRE ALERT: Multiple Fires Burning Near Omak

    Thursday, June 13 2013 6:22 PM EDT2013-06-13 22:22:09 GMT
    OMAK, Wash. - A total of 5 fires broke out near Omak on Thursday afternoon. The fire that's the biggest is just north of Omak and has charred at least 20 to 30 acres.
    OMAK, Wash. - A total of 5 fires broke out near Omak on Thursday afternoon. The fire that's the biggest is just north of Omak and has charred at least 20 to 30 acres.

  • Update: Court documents give new details of murder case

    Update: Court documents give new details of murder case

    Tuesday, November 22 2016 11:21 AM EST2016-11-22 16:21:22 GMT
    SPOKANE, Wash. - One woman was found dead early this morning in a room in the Downtowner Hotel in downtown Spokane. 
    SPOKANE, Wash. - One woman was found dead early Thursday morning in a room in the Downtowner Hotel in downtown Spokane. Spokane police said they responded to calls about fighting coming from one of the rooms at the Downtowner around 5:50am. When they arrived minutes later, they found one woman already dead. 

  • White House: Budget deficit to spike to $702B

    White House: Budget deficit to spike to $702B

    Friday, July 14 2017 5:34 PM EDT2017-07-14 21:34:06 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says worsening tax revenues will cause the budget deficit to jump to $702 billion this year. That's a $99 billion spike from what was predicted less than two months ago.

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says worsening tax revenues will cause the budget deficit to jump to $702 billion this year. That's a $99 billion spike from what was predicted less than two months ago.

  • Industrial hemp new star crop in Montana agriculture

    Industrial hemp new star crop in Montana agriculture

    Thursday, July 13 2017 9:33 PM EDT2017-07-14 01:33:26 GMT
    "It has taken 17 years to finally get our first crop in the ground." In 2001, industrial hemp became legal to grow in Montana. And considering it's one of the fastest growing crops around, it's amazing how long it took to actually be planted in Montana soil. "We have about six hundred miles that we share with our Canadian neighbors, and they're making good money on industrial hemp, whereas Montana's making not one penny," says Chris Christiaens, lobbyist for Mont...
    "It has taken 17 years to finally get our first crop in the ground." In 2001, industrial hemp became legal to grow in Montana. And considering it's one of the fastest growing crops around, it's amazing how long it took to actually be planted in Montana soil. "We have about six hundred miles that we share with our Canadian neighbors, and they're making good money on industrial hemp, whereas Montana's making not one penny," says Chris Christiaens, lobbyist for Mont...

  • Murder Victim's Mother Wants Answers

    Murder Victim's Mother Wants Answers

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 8:58 PM EDT2017-07-12 00:58:23 GMT
    A year after his murder, Ryan Eakin’s family isn't convinced police arrested the right man- at least not without more answers. "It just makes it difficult for us to have closure at this point when we don’t really know the true story," says Kirk Eakin, Ryan’s dad. The day after his son Ryan was killed, Austin Lee Kroll-McLaughlin was charged with deliberate homicide and earlier this year plead guilty. According to court documents Kroll-McLaughlin fatally ...
    A year after his murder, Ryan Eakin’s family isn't convinced police arrested the right man- at least not without more answers. "It just makes it difficult for us to have closure at this point when we don’t really know the true story," says Kirk Eakin, Ryan’s dad. The day after his son Ryan was killed, Austin Lee Kroll-McLaughlin was charged with deliberate homicide and earlier this year plead guilty. According to court documents Kroll-McLaughlin fatally ...

  • Man stabbed to death in East Glacier Park, suspect in custody

    Man stabbed to death in East Glacier Park, suspect in custody

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 7:19 PM EDT2017-07-11 23:19:43 GMT
    Credit: Great Falls TribuneCredit: Great Falls Tribune

    A man who was stabbed to death July 5th in East Glacier Park has been identified as Shane LaPlant. LaPlant was 35 years old.  We are told the incident happened at a wedding party.   The Bureau of Indian Affairs is handling the investigation. We are working on getting more information for you at this time.  A GoFundMe account has been started for LaPlant's family to help cover funeral costs. 

    A man who was stabbed to death July 5th in East Glacier Park has been identified as Shane LaPlant. LaPlant was 35 years old.  We are told the incident happened at a wedding party.   The Bureau of Indian Affairs is handling the investigation. We are working on getting more information for you at this time.  A GoFundMe account has been started for LaPlant's family to help cover funeral costs. 