Herron's roommate speaks out

Today, David Herron’s former roommate spoke anonymously about the man who burned down the Dube house before taking his life earlier this week.

The two shared a house in Cascade, where Herron lived upstairs.

A next door neighbor introduced the two to each other, and shortly Herron moved in. The roommate says they became great friends and there was never any indication Herron would hurt anyone.

However, he did say Herron would often complain of constant back pain and lack of sleep.

At times, Herron would burst out about Dube, but would eventually calm down and would never say anything life threatening or hurtful according to his roommate.

Before Monday’s incident, he told KFBB that Herron had sent him a long text message from that was very bitter and full of blame. He sent a reply asking if he’d ever considered getting help or talking to someone.

But Herron never replied.

The next thing the roommate knew, the Dube’s house was being burned to the ground and his friend had taken his life. Today he says he told KFFB if he ever had any idea that Herron was going to hurt anyone or himself he would have called the police immediately.

We spoke to Cascade local’s who gave mixed opinions on Herron. One person says they had a bad interaction with him and ended up calling the authorities.

Others say he was caring, kept to himself and even polite.