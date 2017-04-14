CMR's Reece Green Signs with Dawson Community College

C.M. Russell's senior post Reece Green has signed to play basketball at Dawson Community College in Glendive next year. During his only season with the Rustlers, he averaged 12 points per game, 6.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.7 steals in twenty-one games.

"I thought it was a really good idea for me to take the two years to develop my skills there and get better. Offered me a pretty good deal. I mainly looked at it This is really a good chance to improve my game that much and after those two years, go to the next level," said senior Reece Green.

"He was awesome. He brought a certain competitiveness that we've lacked for a couple of years and he's a great rebounder and great finisher at the rim. Playing with a guy like that is going to elevate your game," said junior Sam Vining.